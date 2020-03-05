Settlements aim to reduce utility costs for low-income customers

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved settlements to expand the benefits of energy waste reduction (EWR) for customers with a focus on affordability for low-income utility customers.

The settlements involve Consumers Energy Co. (Case No. U-20372) and DTE Electric Co. (Case No. U-20373). The Commission approved a partial settlement in the EWR case of DTE Gas Co. (Case No. U-20429).

EWR encompasses a range of efforts to reduce waste, improve efficiency and reduce energy use to save money for customers.

Per the Michigan Public Service Commission’s annual report on the implementation of PA 295:

Michigan’s Energy Waste Reduction (EWR) standard was created under Public Act 295 in 2008. The act is also referred to as the clean and renewable energy and energy waste reduction act.

The EWR requires that all natural gas and electric utility providers in the state implement programs for their customers to reduce overall energy usage by specified targets, in order to reduce the future cost of service to utility customers.

According to the MPSC’s most recent report on EWR programs, EWR efforts saved nearly 1.5 million megawatt hours of electricity and 5 million cubic feet of natural gas in 2018. The report estimates that for every dollar spent on EWR initiatives, customers realize savings of $3.18.

Highlights of the settlements include:

For Consumers Energy customers, enhanced energy efficiency efforts for low-income multifamily housing that includes public, subsidized and unsubsidized affordable housing, as well as a pilot program targeting EWR efforts at customers with higher past-due bills or higher energy use.

For DTE Electric customers, additional investment in energy efficiency assistance in low-income multifamily housing and low-income customers who’ve had trouble keeping up with payments.

For DTE Gas customers, expanded efforts to help low-income customers living in multifamily buildings achieve energy savings through the direct installation of energy efficiency measures along with information and education on reducing energy bills.

The partial settlement with DTE Gas Co. leaves unresolved issues raised by the Association of Businesses Advocating Tariff Equity (ABATE) in regards to DTE Gas’s proposal to earn a financial performance incentive on its EWR program costs. The issues still have to be litigated.

Michigan’s energy waste reduction standards were established in 2008 and amended in the 2016 energy laws, Public Acts 341 and 342. The utilities have exceeded the efficiency goals every year since 2008, and Consumers Energy and DTE are expected to continue to exceed the EWR goals, based upon the plans filed.

The settlements were reached with input from stakeholders including: ABATE, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the National Housing Trust, the Ecology Center and MPSC staff participated in each of the settlements; Soulardarity and EcoWorks participated in both DTE cases, and the Sierra Club in the DTE Electric case.