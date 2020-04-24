New executive order requires common sense and continued precautions, Michigan State Medical Society president says

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Mohammed Arsiwala, MD, president of the Michigan State Medical Society released a statement emphasizing the need for common sense and enforcing precautionary measures amid Governor Whitmer’s extension of Michigan’s stay-home order through May 15.

“The extension of Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 15 is the right decision at this time and one that will require all of us to continue practicing common sense and social distancing.

“As a state and a community, we are seeing success in battling COVID-19, but our frontline health care workers continue to care for new and very ill patients every day. Michigan residents’ commitment to limiting their activities to slow the spread of the disease to critically important for the health of patients, doctors, nurses and paramedics, and we ask that that commitment remain strong until May 15 and beyond.”