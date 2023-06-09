EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new exhibit that opens this weekend at the MSU Broad Art Museum asks one important question.

“Shouldn’t You be Working” explores how we want to live and work, and takes its audience on a journey into the past and present of what working in the home, or working from home, looks like.

Co-curator Teresa Fankhänel said the art asks what it means to work from home, past and present.

“I think the main question we’re trying to focus on is to get people to think about how they want to live and work, and whether the way they do live, and work today is working for them,” Fankhänel said.

Fankhänel said work life balance is definitely going to be a theme in the exhibit because it shows how people worked in the home from decades ago, to more recent modern day pieces showcasing what COVID brought about.

“We do want people to think about how much work they do in their home and which of those aspects count as leisure officially, which of those count as work, and whether that is something we want to continue doing moving forward,” Fankhänel said.

The “Shouldn’t You Be Working” exhibit opens on Saturday, and the museum will be hosting a special debut event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.