OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is facing what officials call multiple “childcare deserts” — areas where childcare services do not meet demand.

A childcare opportunity is going up in Owosso, and a new partnership is helping the community.

The lack of childcare in Michigan is something only expected to get worse, with the state rolling back COVID-era childcare relief funding.

That will leave many places, especially rural communities, with no place to go.

“The wait list average is two to three years anywhere in the state of Michigan for infant care,” said Danielle Wendling of Memorial Healthcare.

A new center called Memorial Childcare Academy, which opens Aug. 14, will hopefully help meet the need.

“Deserts all over the state, there are places where there is just no care, Owosso is one of those places,” said Adam Grass, Executive Director of Memorial Childcare Academy.

“A childcare facility center that’s going to house up to 130 children. Ages birth up to 12, because we do an after school program. Everything in here is completely brand new, 100% renovated … This is the first commercial like center that had popped up in this, in this county,” Grass said.

The center is a collaboration between childcare provider Heritage Hollow and the county’s Memorial Hospital, coming together to create a 20,000-square-foot facility.

Healthcare officials say it was essential — not only to meet the needs of the community, but their workers as well.

“We saw, just from our employee base, a tremendous need for that childcare accessibility,” said Ben Frederick, Vice President of Government Relations with Memorial Healthcare.

Partnering with the hospital was crucial.

Officials say it’s a form of collaboration more cities should start looking into, so they can get their own oasis in the childcare desert.

“We are still behind. That’s something we still got to keep moving forward with, and try to find a way to reach the capacity. Because we are losing talent, we are losing people in the workforce … This is truly an economic issue,” Grass said.