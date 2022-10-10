LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the FBI, Lansing is getting more violent.

Updated crime statistics say the Capital City was ranked the seventeenth most violent in America.

The report pushes Lansing up three spots on the violent cities list from 20th place in 2020.

But the data is being called into question after the report shows many police agencies did not provide their statistics.

The FBI’s report showed an increase of violent crime in Lansing by almost 3% from 2021, and murders spiked by more than 50%, going from 16 in 2020 to 25 in 2021.

Here’s where things get tricky, only 52% of police agencies nationwide submitted data.

“The information collected wasn’t from everybody,” said Priscilla Bordayo of crime survivor of safety and justice. “I mean you have two of the largest police departments in the country, you have LA and New York who did not participate.”

Neither metropolis had to, according to the FBI’s new change to the national incident-based reporting system.

“The change requires a significant amount of more data to be collected by police departments to share it, and give it to the FBI. There is no federal law, there is no requirement that they have to,” said David Carter, a professor at Michigan State University’s school of Criminal Justice. “Agencies are not doing it simply because it’s a lot of work which means a lot of cost for which the department has no benefit.”

The Lansing Police Department submitted its data, which showed a near 5% increase in assault, and almost a 10% increase in rape.

While Bordayo says the FBI report doesn’t have all the data, she would still like to see a change.

“It’s disappointing to grow up in this community only to see that crime is rising,” continued Bordayo. “My desire and my hope is to be able to see Lansing not exist on that list at all, but unfortunately that’s not where we are today.”