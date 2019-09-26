New feeding and baiting ban takes effect this deer hunting season

MICHIGAN – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has shared a new set of rules and forecast for deer hunters this bow season, which begins Oct. 1.

Deer hunting season dates provided by Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

DNR Deer, elk, and moose management specialist told our media partners, WHMI, that a rule hunters should be aware of is the ban on baiting and feeding.

The new rule was passed by the Natural Commission last year, and now makes it illegal to use bait or feed to lure deer to a hunting site in the Lower Peninsula.

The ban also applies to the 660-square miles in the Upper peninsula in southeast Dickinson, Menominee and Delta Counties.

For a comprehensive list of the ban, visit the Department of Natural Resources’ baiting and feeding page here.

Below is a map of the hunting locations provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. You can view the live map here.

Snapshot of a live map of hunting locations in Michigan. provided by Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The forecast for this hunting season is as follows:

According to Stewart, herd sizes are increasing, making the outlook hopeful for hunters in the southern and northern Lower Peninsula.

Additionally, due to three mild-to-average winters, which have allowed the deer herd to recover, hunters in the upper peninsula can also look forward to a good season.