New holiday tradition introduced by Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Christmas Eve can mean a lot of different things for a lot of different people.

Typically, today is a day for last-minute shopping which means extra driving for some.

For those that are out and about tonight, you can tune in to 99.1 for a Christmas Eve story.

Capital Area District Libraries are beginning a new tradition tonight.

Lansing’s Christmas station will host librarian Cassie from the downtown branch.

She will be reading the holiday classic, The Night Before Christmas.

In addition, there will be a special holiday message from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 o’clock tonight.