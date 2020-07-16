New inventions that have emerged in the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is inspiring new inventions to help people stay safe and avoid the virus.

Protecting your hands from potentially contaminated surfaces is the idea behind a new accessory called the Ghluv. It comes in various colors and offers an antimicrobial barrier between your hands and surfaces. Nicola Gallotti is the president and CEO of Kayser-Roth, the company that developed the Ghluv. He says, “It’s very simple. It stays on your wrist. You pull it down, and then you pull it back up.” The Ghluv is washable so you can reuse it.

If the Ghluv isn’t your style, a British inventor came up with the Hygienehook which can be used to open or shut doors.

Another high-tech device keeps you from touching your mouth or face. The Immutouch bracelet vibrates if you move your hands in that direction.

Wearing a mask doesn’t have to mean hiding your face. The company ClearMask says its single-use plastic mask let’s air flow on the sides and won’t fog up.

A business in Belgium is offering a different option: a mask with a picture of your face on it. Charles de Bellefroid founded Smiling Mask. The photo company uses a camera to capture the image and then prints it out. Customers can also use an app to take a photo and have the $22 mask delivered.

Workers at a Brussels restaurant are sporting the look. Servers say customers find it fun. It’s also a way for people to protect and express themselves at the same time.