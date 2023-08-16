JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A new affordable housing complex will soon sit on a vacant lot in Jackson.

It will stand four stories high with up to 53 apartments with one, two and 3-bedroom units, and an early education center on the first floor.

“We’re really going to be seeing Jackson reshaped for the better,” Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said.

On Tuesday, Jackson city council members voted yes to selling vacant city-owned property to a private developer. It will soon be the home of the Blackstone Apartments, a low-to-moderate income apartment.

“This is something we’ve been looking at getting accomplished over the past two years but a lot of times the developers need to do a lot of preparation work and get their funding lined up,” he said.

The city sold the property located on North Blackstone street for $400,000 to the Ohio-based development company, Pivotal.

“As far as the investment into constructing the building we’re looking at more than $12 million that is going to be invested in the city of Jackson,” Dimick said.

Pivotal is no stranger to Jackson, back in 2020 the corporation developed the Francis Senior Lofts that provides affordable housing for seniors.

Looking ahead, Dimick said this project will also include more than apartments.

“Over the next couple of years, we anticipate building more than 200 single-family homes on vacant lots across the city. We want downtown living to be approachable to people of multiple income levels and this is just a great way to do that.”

No word yet on when the Blackstone construction will begin.