New kayak and canoe launch in Delhi Township

Delhi Township announced the launch of the Esker Landing Park development project today.

The project will feature a new kayak and canoe launch as well as a fishing dock for park visitors to enjoy.

“We are excited to announce construction at the all-new Esker Landing Park is underway and will open this summer for residents to enjoy,” said Howard Haas, executive director of the Delhi Township Downtown Development Authority. “In addition to the new kayak and canoe launch and fishing dock, Esker Park will feature a trailhead for the existing trail and serve as the starting point for the long-discussed trail system connecting Holt and Mason.”

Esker Landing Park will be located on the east side of the roundabout at Cedar and Holbrook in Holt, providing new and improved access to Cedar Lake.

“This park will be another shining example of the high-quality amenities we offer residents and visitors that have given Delhi Township a reputation for being a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Mark Jenks, Delhi Township’s Parks and Recreation director.

The project is being funded by a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and a $180,000 contribution from the Parks fund made possible by the township’s recently passed parks, trails and recreation millage.

The Delhi Township Downtown Development Authority will provide the remaining funding for the $1.18 million project.