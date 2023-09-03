LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When you’re chugging along on Saginaw or Grand River this fall, be cognizant of new 25 mile-per-hour school speed zones near Pattengill, Eastern and Lansing Catholic schools.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced in August that the 25 mph speed zone will be in effect during the follow times in the following areas:

Eastbound Saginaw Street from Mahlon Street to Fairview Avenue, 7:10-8 a.m. and 2:35-3:40 p.m. on school days

Westbound Grand River Avenue from Hayford Avenue to Marshall Street, 7:10-7:40 a.m. and 2:35-3:05 pm. on school days

MDOT has implemented the new school speed zones as of the 2023-2024 school year.