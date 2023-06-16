GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new law would help police departments get their money back if their recruits bolt for another agency.

Police often sponsor their recruits to go through an academy with the expectation they will join the department full time. But some choose to go elsewhere after they graduate.

Under the law signed this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and now in effect, police departments have the option to enter into an agreement in which recruits have to pay back all of their training costs if they leave the department within a year of graduating the academy. If recruits leave between one and two years, they have to pay 75% back. If it’s between two and three years, they will pay 50% of their training costs. If recruits depart between three and four years, it’s 25% back.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom told News 8 he “100%” supports the legislation, calling it “absolutely vital” to retain officers.

“This is an example of the Legislature hearing us,” Winstrom said. “Because of cities like Detroit, like Grand Rapids, a lot of the bigger police departments in the state, this is something we’ve seen as a problem, that we’ve called out as a problem.”

“I know talking to my friends in Detroit they’ve had a lot of issues where literally individuals who graduate from their police academy and within a week, they will move onto another jurisdiction to be a police officer there,” he added later.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also said the city’s police department has struggled with recruits departing for another agency.

“For too long, police recruits knew they could receive the best training at DPD, and then take that training to a suburban department that paid them more,” Duggan said in a statement released by the governor’s office.

Winstrom explained that investing in recruits isn’t cheap.

“We’re talking about $10,000,” he said. “Often times if it is a truly sponsored recruit we’ll be paying their salary while they’re in the police academy.”

He said it’s a blow to the department if recruits decide to leave because of the financial investment and the background work required to license an officer.

“All the time and energy, all that time that the instructors were taking, all the money that they’ve gone (through), to the background process to the pay while they’re in the academy,” he said. “It hits them hard.”

The Grand Rapids police chief also emphasized smaller departments can especially suffer from recruits leaving.

“There’s police departments with less than 10 officers here,” Winstrom said. “If one of those officers that they spend all that effort to invest in makes the jump to a different agency, that really sets them back. That’s probably a full six months or more that they could’ve been investing in someone who really plans on staying.”

It’s especially hard because fewer people are entering law enforcement, so agencies are increasingly competing with one another for recruits.

“We are fighting for a lot of the same recruits and it really does hurt the city financially and sets us back because it’s taking that budgeted spot where we could putting somebody in there that really plans on staying for 20 years,” Winstrom said.

Winstrom has seen it happen a few times since he took over GRPD last year.

“Mostly from individuals that weren’t able to make it through our training process because we have very high standards,” Winstrom said. “But it does take a hit on us when we pay for those individuals to go through the entire academy.”

Whitmer said the goal is to retain officers and keep them in their communities for decades.

“These bills will help police departments provide quality academy training and retain officers so they can build relationships with the communities they serve,” Whitmer said.