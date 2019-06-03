New law to stop surge in robocalls

FILE – This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. The app helps locate and block fraudulent calls, although some robocalls do get through. The Senate has passed a bill that aims to combat the illegal robocalls torturing Americans. The Traced Act […]

A Michigan Congressman put forward a new bill to stop robocalls.

The bill would require telephone companies get new technology to verify callers and make sure they confirm that all calls are from a verified caller.

In 2016, 22 million Americans lost a total of $9.5 billion in robocall scams.

“Michiganders are sick and tired of robocalls and attempts to scam people from their hard earned money,” said Congressman Dan Kildee who cosponsored the bill.

In 2018, nearly 26.3 billion unwanted calls were placed in the country or a 46 percent increase in unwanted calls from 2017.