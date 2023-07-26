File Photo – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs HB 4555 into law on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New legislation that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law on Wednesday is aimed at recruiting and retaining skilled teachers and school counselors.

Proponents say the new laws will restore fairness to teacher pay and help fill vacancies across the state, while opponents called the new laws “extreme,” putting union interests ahead of those of students, parents and teachers.

“This legislation will build on our efforts to recruit and retain the talented educators that provide Michigan students with a phenomenal education,” said Whitmer.

The new bills signed into law aim to do as follows:

Senate Bill 161 allows Michigan to accept out-of-state teaching certifications and expands the ways that teachers can get advanced teaching certificates.

Senate Bill 162 allows Michigan to accept out-of-state counseling licenses, under certain conditions.

Senate Bill 359 requires a mix of factors to determine how teachers will be paid.

House Bill 4044 removes the requirement that public employers freeze compensation levels once a collective bargaining agreement has expired.

House Bill 4233 simplifies the process for public school workers to pay union dues.

House Bill 4354 removes restrictions on what topics can be included in contract negotiations.

House Bill 4820 improves transparency in the factors used to fill vacancies and conduct staffing reductions in public schools.

Many state legislators applauded the new legislation.

“It’s no secret that Michigan has struggled to hire and retain educators in Michigan schools, then the shortage of professionals was only exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor), in regard to SB 161. “This expansion of reciprocity is essential to addressing the teacher shortage in Michigan by creating a clearer career pathway to experienced teachers previously hampered by restrictive policies.”

Opponents criticized the legislation for its favoring of union involvement.

“The radical changes, passed by the Democrat Legislature along party lines and signed into law today by the governor, eliminate a wide variety of protections for students that ensure union bosses don’t wield heavy-handed influence over key school decisions,” said House Republican Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) on Wednesday.

Hall said that the package of house bills signed into law Wednesday “will enable union bosses to bargain over key school decisions and take power away from elected school boards and parents.”

Those in favor said the new bills said they will restore fairness to bargaining and decision-making in education.

“We know that when the bargaining table is level, the best results for Michiganders are delivered and I’m thrilled to see this bill signed into law,” said State Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth), about HB 4044.

Those in support said the bills will help create better conditions for student success. “It’s bills like these, that will help everyone make it in Michigan,” said Geiss.