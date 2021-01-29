New legislation takes on racially-motivated fake 911 reports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two new bills were introduced to the state senate this past week.

Both of the bills would increase penalties for people who falsely report someone for committing a crime or suspect someone of a crime based solely on their race.

Making a false report to the police is already an offense, but with these new bills introduced by state senator Erika Geiss doing so based on someone’s race or ethnicity would be considered a hate crime and classified as a felony.

Geiss says high-profile incidents in the past year have made more people aware of how some people quote “weaponize their white privilege” to escalate conflicts with minorities and encourages racism and oppression throughout the U.S.