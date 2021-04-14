New legislation to bolster U.S. cybersecurity

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of bipartisan senators, including Gary Peters, is reintroducing legislation that is designed to improve the federal government’s cybersecurity system.

Tech experts say, that it’s tough for the federal government to attain the best workers in the security industry due to a lot of systems acquiring workers from Silicon Valley and other big tech firms.

The bill would create a rotation program for civilian cybersecurity personnel which would allow them to be employed at multiple government agencies outside of their main assignment.

This would allow them to expand their experience, and professional network, by offering a major career incentive to cybersecurity professionals.