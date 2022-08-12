Volunteers decorate the sidewalk with rainbow colors in preparation for Lansing Pride.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This year’s marquee LGTBQ+ pride event in Old Town will be jampacked with putt-putt golf, rock concerts, singers, dancers, drag queens, and more than 100 vendors.

“It’s a family-friendly event with something fun for everybody,” said Patrick Monroe, media coordinator for Lansing Pride.

While past pride events and parades were put together by the group Michigan Pride, this year’s was actually organized by Lansing Pride.

Lansing Pride is a newly formed group of LGBTQ+ volunteers and activists that was brought together by a local drag queen and performance artist who goes by the stage name Delicious.

Monroe said the new pride event has been a long time coming, but delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns kept it shelved until this summer.

He said that a big focus for Lansing Pride this year is to make the event fun and appropriate for all ages that might attend. Monroe wants the event to be able to counter negative stigma surrounding LGBTQ+ pride events.

“Sometimes these events attract negative connotations, and we want the world to understand that we are positive people,” Monroe said.

There will be two drag show performances, one at 2 p.m. and another 10 p.m.

Monroe said there’s not a single performer he doesn’t consider top-notch.

In addition to the two drag shows, there’s multiple entertainers, including the Dance Lansing team, LanSINGout Gay Chorus, DJ Ace and DJ Splendah, as well as the bands Pet Me and The Noise Ent.

Mayor Andy Schor will also make an appearance, scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

Lansing Pride is a free event, but Monroe said the first 250 people to provide a donation will receive a commemorative button.

For more information, and a schedule of events, visit: Facebook.com/LansingPride.