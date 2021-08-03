New marijuana prevention methods keeps children away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There is now a new state effort to prevent children from getting their hands on marijuana edibles.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is working together with those in the industry along with the public to create new guidelines that make edibles less appealing to kids.

Officials say, this includes modifying packaging that attracts children including cartoon characters, toys, or products that could be mistaken for candy.

Officials are also reminding all parents and guardians to keep all marijuana products locked up and out of reach of children.