New mask mandate in effect for children ages 2 to 4

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting this morning, children 2 to 4 years old will now have to wear a face mask while they attend child care facilities and camps.
State health officials say – the new mandate, which was endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is focused on decreasing the spread of COVID-19 among children.
Officials say, there’s been a record-breaking increase in child hospitalizations over the past few weeks, and mask wearing has been proven to slow the spread down.
In addition, recent data shows that COVID-19 cases among children from ages 10 to 19 are also at an all-time high which is more than double the rate than in the fall.