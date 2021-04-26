New mask mandate in effect for children ages 2 to 4

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting this morning, children 2 to 4 years old will now have to wear a face mask while they attend child care facilities and camps.

State health officials say – the new mandate, which was endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is focused on decreasing the spread of COVID-19 among children.

Officials say, there’s been a record-breaking increase in child hospitalizations over the past few weeks, and mask wearing has been proven to slow the spread down.

In addition, recent data shows that COVID-19 cases among children from ages 10 to 19 are also at an all-time high which is more than double the rate than in the fall.

