New mental health resources for Michigan residents during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced new mental health resources for Michigan residents to use during the coronavirus outbreak.

During a press conference today, the governor gave an update on the latest coronavirus cases, how they plan to start reopening Michigan’s economy and new resources for people to use during the pandemic.

“This whole environment can be incredibly hard to process,” said Governor Whitmer.

From staying home, to maybe wearing a mask for the first time, there is no doubt that the world we live in today is something we’re not used to living in.

“This event is nothing that we could ever typically experience before, or that we could experience, or that we could bring experience to…and it just makes you feel awkward and uncomfortable,” said founder of The Wellness Institute of Michigan, Karen Gallagher.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also providing a hotline for people to call that need mental health assistance. The governor says the hotline will run seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The number is 888-733-7753.

State officials are also teaming up with the company Headspace, to provide a website for people to use. That website is www.headspace.com/MI.

“The website will give us access to evidence based guided meditations, along with mindful at home workouts, sleep assistance and content for our kids to help address the rising stress and anxiety we’re all confronting,” said Governor Whitmer.

On top of the resources, the governor said that Michigan has received a $2 million dollar emergency behavioral health grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“We know that this has been hard, and it’s been hard with people who suffer from substance abuse, we want to make sure you have the help you need,” said Governor Whitmer.

Gallagher says many local mental health services are still operating but having these extra convenient resources will help many people.

“I think that there is the importance of being able to, when you’re having the need to call right away, I think that’s wonderful,” said Gallagher.

Many local mental health services, like The Wellness Institute of Michigan, is still providing teletherapy to patients.