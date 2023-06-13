LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday aims to help retain police officers, by allowing law agencies to create agreements to collect reimbursements for costs associated with training.

The legislation, House Bill 4176 and Senate Bill 32, permits law enforcement agencies to enter into agreements that will collect reimbursement for all of or part of costs associated with:

Police academy training, based on the length service

Voluntary leave with the law enforcement agency within four years of completing academy training

“I want to thank Governor Whitmer and the legislature for their leadership in helping keep Detroit and communities across Michigan safe by working to ensure departments can retain talented, trained officers,” said Detroit Police Chief James E. White. “This legislation will help ensure that community policing continues, with officers who know the neighborhoods staying with their departments to protect and serve with the experience, familiarity and trust that residents deserve.”