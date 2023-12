EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The new President of Michigan State University is holding his first face-to-face news conference with media Monday morning.

Last week, in a unanimous vote, the MSU Board of Trustees voted in favor of Kevin Guskiewicz, the Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, to become the next President of Michigan State University.

Guskiewicz will become the 22nd President of Michigan State University when he begins his term on March 4, 2024.