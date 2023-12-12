Dozens of Lansing Community College (LCC) students became registered nurses today, and finalized their transition from student to health care professional.

And industry leaders tell us it won’t be hard for them to find a job.

It’s a vital step, especially in a state that’s undergoing what officials call a “healthcare worker crisis.”

The students say they know what they’re walking into and they’re eager to help.

Collin Close, one of the students who graduated said today is the culmination of a lot of hard work, and, he’s just eager to get to work.

“Now that we got our pin, now we got to take the NCLEX and get on with the rest of our lives, and our new profession and start making some money,” Close said.

These new nurses will help fill the more than 8,000 vacant positions across the state.

Charles Heyd, an LCC alumnus said he’s happy to see ambitious students coming to help.

“I’ve been in health care for about 14 years, and we can all see the need for nurses,” Heyd said. “So, it’s great that we see so many people going into this profession to help people.”

LCC’s more than 50 newly registered nurses are heading to the frontlines. According to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, hospitals currently have 27-thousand job openings.

Most of these are due to abrupt retirements, resignations, increased violence against healthcare workers and overall burnout.

“I’m used to the short staffing it’s everywhere,” said Alexis Eaton, a registered nurse.

But recent graduates say Michigan’s nursing struggles only makes them want to lend a hand even more.

That includes people like Jessica Schutter, who worked as a paramedic through the pandemic and is looking for other ways to help, like at a birth center.

“I’m compelled to help some more, to be a part of the solution and not necessarily the problem,” Schutter said. “Even though I’m leaving one medical profession I’m going into another that I can care for patients more fluidly. I’m going to go take care of mommas and their babies.”

According to a University of Michigan study, 4 out of 10 nurses say they intend to leave their jobs in the next year. This means everyone entering the field is that much more vital to hospital staff.