Dr. Monica Coleman has opened the new Age at Home Therapy facility in Okemos.

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — A new practice coming to Okemos is dedicated to helping older adults keep living in their own homes while maintaining their mobility and physical independence.

An open house on Friday, July 14 from 12 – 4 p.m. and is the official opening of Age at Home Therapy, located at 2160 Commons Parkway in Okemos. The owner and lead physical therapist is Dr. Monica Coleman.

The Lansing Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, after which there will be a tour of the clinic and some light refreshments.

The practice is now accepting new patients. To find out more, check out the website or call 517-599-6536.