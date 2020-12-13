New organization ‘Siblings Against Guns’ working to reducing gun violence and helping with mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There’s a new organization launching in Mid-Michigan that is aiming to reach young adults and teens to try and reduce gun violence as well as help with mental health.

You might know Michael McKissic through the Mikey 23 Foundation, but do you know his kids? Natasha Hall, Corey Morris and Imani McKissic are Michael’s children. Michael McKissic II was shot and killed in 2015. His father Michael started the Mikey 23 Foundation after his death to help young adults turn their life around and learn skilled trades.

Now, his children are starting their own organization, ‘Siblings Against Guns.’ Natasha and Imani introduced the organization during a ‘Call to Action’ meeting held Wednesday by the Lansing Police Department.

“My brother was Michael McKissic, I was 12 when my brother passed away and I can tell you that it affected the rest of my childhood growing up,” said Imani during the meeting.

Natasha said during the meeting that they got the idea to start it because other people who has experienced a loss due to gun violence, came to them seeking guidance.

“We’ve had to reach out and kind of be a mentor to them or walk them through the process where we didn’t have anyone to do that for us, so that’s how we ended up starting this organization to be a support to them,” said Natasha.

They also want to help with the mental health aspect of a loss. “We’re not only looking to be a mentorship with them but also to be able to reference them to as far as mental health, I think a lot of people miss that part and don’t think to introduce that or talk about that,” Natasha added.

Recently, a 17-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 31-year-old are just some of the young people who were killed in Lansing. Michael hopes his children will be better able to reach people their own age.

“I think they can reach their peers in stopping this gun violence in our neighborhoods, more so than we can,” Michael added.

He says he’s thrilled to see his kids try to better their community.

“I’m really proud of my kids because it’s not easy, for them to start something like this because what’s going to end up happening is that they have to relive Michael’s murder over and over when they start talking to their peers, they have to relive that over and over again,” Michael said.

‘Siblings Against Guns’ hasn’t officially launched, but Michael says it will happen soon.