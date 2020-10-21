New Poll: Little trust in campaign information

A new survey shows that voters believe it’s easy to find accurate information about voting but they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they get from and about candidates.

The Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research did the study. It found more than 8 in 10 people surveyed rated the spread of misinformation about the government as a “major problem.”

The survey found the candidates and their campaigns are themselves seen as not credible by many Americans, with less than a third of those polled, saying campaign messages from either Joe Biden or President Trump are “often or always” based on facts.

Roughly half of the respondents said the Trump Campaign’s messages are “rarely” or “never” based in fact, while about 4 in 10 respondents say that of Biden’s campaign.