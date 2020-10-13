New Poll: More people providing care for a loved one due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new poll finds many Americans are now caring for an older or disabled loved-one for the first time ever. It has to do with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic

The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll has found 17% of Americans say they’re providing ongoing volunteer care for people.

About 1 in 10 say they started since the virus outbreak. And about half of those say they’re providing care specifically because of the pandemic. Among those who were already caring for a loved one, 36% say their responsibilities have increased.