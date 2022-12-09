LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new poll shows Michiganders giving high marks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite some concerns about the economy.

The poll, conducted by Lansing firm EPIC MRA, shows that half of those surveyed believe the state is on the right track, while 38% think that it’s heading in the wrong direction.

More than half of those polled also seem to have faith in Gov. Whitmer.

Her favorable rating is at 58%, with 53% reporting that she’s doing an “excellent” or “pretty good” job.

Despite the positivity for Gov. Whitmer, Michiganders have growing concerns about the state’s economy.

Only one out of three surveyed gave Michigan’s economy a positive rating. Six out of 10 say it’s just “fair” or “poor.”

The poll of 600 voters was evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats and took place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. Its margin of error was plus or minus 4%.