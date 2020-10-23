New poll shows Biden continues to lead in Michigan

LANSING, Mich,. (WLNS) — We have the results of another exclusive poll today showing how some Michigan voters feel about the ongoing presidential campaign and upcoming election.

When asked if the election was held today and who voters would vote for, 39 percent surveyed said they would vote for President Donald Trump while 48 percent said they would vote for Democrat, JOe Biden.

13% refused to say or would vote for a third party.

58 percent also said they are very certain they will vote and the other 38% said they have already voted.