LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — What are people from Michigan thinking about Donald Trump and Joe Biden when it comes to the presidential race?

The survey asked people across the state multiple questions, including if they thought Biden was doing a good job. The majority said no at 50%, while 42% approved of his work.

When people were asked who they would vote for in the Democratic Presidential Primary, the majority said Joe Biden at 65%, following Robert Kennedy Jr. at 11% and in third, Marianne Williamson at 5%.

And 17% of Democrats say they were still undecided.

For the Republican Primary, Donald Trump leads the way at 61%, in second is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 13 percent and in third is Mike Pence at 7%

Only 6% were undecided, and no other candidate got more than 4%

Then people were asked if Biden was going to face off against Trump for the Oval Office, who would they pick — and it was a tie at 44%.

Eight percent said they wanted someone else, and another 5% say they haven’t decided yet.

Political expert Jonathan Hanson, a lecturer at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, believes that based on these polls we could see similar results to the 2020 election with Biden winning, unless a third-party candidate gets added to the mix.

“That particular combination showed a bit of an impact on Biden’s vote, not a huge amount but just enough to put Trump in the lead for the poll for Michigan. I do think that creates a scenario that could really throw a wrinkle into the election,” said Jonathan Hanson, a lecturer at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.