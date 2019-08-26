New poll shows more support, interest in recreational marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– An exclusive new 6 News poll shows how many more people in Michigan are using it, or are willing to at least try it now that it’s legal.

The Epic MRA asked 600 Michiganders about their recreational marijuana habits, and the numbers show a growing interest in the drug. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says that’s exactly what he expected.

“Back in the day when it was illegal people wouldn’t do things because it was just illegal and there were consequences if you got caught doing that,” he said.

Of that group, five percent say they started using recreational marijuana for the first time after it was legalized in December. Three percent said they plan to use it, and eight percent say they’ve never used marijuana but they might use it in the future.

Added to the 12 percent who already used it before it was legal, nearly 30 percent of those surveyed say they’re at least interested if they haven’t already tried it.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise to law enforcement or just the general population,” Wriggelsworth said, “that now that marijuana is legal, that there’s going to be a significant portion of our population that’s gonna be willing to try it.”

As far as public safety is concerned, Wriggelsworth says he hasn’t noticed a surge in traffic incidents or other serious crimes involving recreational marijuana. Experts are still working on a roadside test that measures how high people are behind the wheel.

In the meantime, he hopes people with continue to use the drug responsibly.

“Most people that use recreational marijuana do that because they want to get high, which means that puts you in an altered mental state. And when you do that, I think it compromises decision making and that’s when some tragedies can happen.”