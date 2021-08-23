New poll shows most people don’t wear masks while out in public

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Even as the Delta variant spreads, most people say they no longer routinely wear a mask. That’s according to a new poll by Epic MRA.

They surveyed 600 people and asked a variety of questions.

When it came to masks, they asked people how often they wear them when they are out shopping or going to another indoor place with a lot of people.

39% say they try to never wear a mask, and 26% say they always wear a mask.

When asked about a mask mandate for all, 52% were in total favor while 44% opposed.