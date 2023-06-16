LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New polling results are in, showing the presidential race in Michigan tied between two familiar names, and there is a news-making twist on the United States Senate story.

On a rematch between former President Trump and President Biden, the two are in a statistical dead heat, although Biden has a slight edge over Trump with direct voters who are not leaning one way or another.

In a head-to-head with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, those two are also tied.

But the polling data in the U.S. Senate race with Elissa Slotkin, the Democratic frontrunner, shows she is tied with somebody who has not even formally announced their candidacy.

James Craig, former Republican candidate for governor and former Detroit Police Chief, has not spent a dime in this race, but yet he’s at 39% and she’s at 40%.

And in mid-Michigan, where Slotkin is a Congresswoman, she is actually losing to Craig: 37% for her, 44% for Craig.

But in an equally interesting twist for Slotkin, she is leading Craig in the African American community by 53 points, but he leads her with white voters by an eight-point margin.

In the all-important Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County regions, where Craig is all but a household word, she leads him 48% to 32%.