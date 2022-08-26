LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.

A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer with a double-digit lead over Tudor Dixon. The incumbent Democrat has the support of half the people surveyed, while the Republican has just under 40%.

The other 11% couldn’t or wouldn’t give their opinion.

But the races for Attorney General and Secretary of State are much closer.

The same poll shows Attorney General and incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel with 43% support, while Republican Matt Deperno has 39%. That’s within the poll’s four-point margin of error. 18% are undecided or wouldn’t say.

The incumbent in the race for Secretary of State is faring slightly better.

(AP file)

Democrat Jocelyn Benson has 44% to Republican Kristina Karamo’s 38. Another 18% haven’t made up their minds or wouldn’t share their thoughts.