New Program Aims to Address the Mental Wellness of Correctional Officers
Correctional Officers Have a Higher Risk of Depression, PTSD and Suicide
Lansing (Mich) WLNS - The Michigan Department of Corrections now has an Employee Wellness Division.
It's in response to the growing concerns regarding Correctional Officers mental health.
Correctional Officers are more prone to depression, alcoholism, PTSD, divorce, and suicidal thoughts.
The Employee Wellness Program will implement a mandatory resiliency program that promotes a healthy work/ life balance. A Chaplin service will be available; a peer to peer program will train a staff member from each facility to be the "go to" person for people to reach out to if they need help.
"What's different with the employee wellness program is it's not just responding to the crisis at the time of the crisis, it is taking a proactive stance," said the programs Manager Lynn Gorski.
Michael Perdue Sr. was a 45 yr old father of nine. He was the forth Correctional Officer to commit suicide from the Robert G. Cotton Correctional Facility in two years. His son, Micheal Jr. believes the Department is moving in the right direction.
"I can't say this would have prevented it but I do believe it would have helped."
