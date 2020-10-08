New Program helps low-income households that lack water access

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now urging low-income households to take advantage of a new program for residents who do not have access to water in their homes.

Through Michigan’s COVID-19 Relief Funding…the MDHHS Water Repair Assistance Program will provide access to hot and cold water, and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub.

It is also available to those without water for washing and disinfecting surfaces or need a plumbing repair.

If you need this assistance, you are can now contact your local community action agency. This assistance will be available until Wednesday, December 30th.