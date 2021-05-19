New program informs college athletes on how to spot sexual abuse from people they know

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is teaming up with survivors of sexual assault to inform and educate young athletes about the dangers of sexual assault by adults they may trust.

The organization is partnering with athletes from The University of Michigan and Ohio State University who were abused by doctors at those schools.

They will work with the Center’s Sports Safety Program teaching other young athletes ways to recognize and report sexual assault by people in their athletic programs, like coaches, trainers and doctors.