LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Juvenile justice reform has been the focus of several state bills signed into law this year. It has also sparked a new specialty court in Ingham County.

The question of how to tackle youth crimes has brought state, city and community leaders together. New state and local programs are expected to create new and expand existing pathways toward rehabilitation rather than court penalties.

“Juvenile justice can’t be one size fits all because we know that all kids are unique, their situations are unique,” said Democratic State Rep. Kara Hope.

“One kid might need mental health treatment and one kid might not.”

Rep. Hope sponsored a bill that is part of a much larger package of legislation signed earlier this month.

The bills reforming the juvenile justice system in part require courts to run young offenders through a risk and mental health screening tool to better plan what diversion or resources could be used to help a child going through the court system.

Republican State Rep. Sarah Lightener also backed another bill in the package. This fall, Rep. Lightner said in part, “This plan renews our efforts to improve the lives of young people and their families, all while ensuring the sensible use of taxpayer dollars on proven programs and practices.”

The effort stems from part of the 32 recommendations put together by a bipartisan juvenile justice task force back in 2021.

The new wave of reform came around the same time as Ingham County court officials unveiled a new weapons specialty court. The program would give eligible offenders, kids from 10-17 years old, a chance to go through mentoring and resource support.

It’s part of policies Rep. Hope says could be beneficial to young people.

“If they get that wrap-around service, they can really take advantage and succeed. A lot more than if they were in the cookie-cutter system,” she said.

Michael Mckissic’s Mikey 23 Foundation is one of the mentoring options. He says he’s encouraged by the changing tide in justice reform. To Mckissic, the reforms mean more than just keeping kids out of jail.

“If we keep our community safe, right? Then everyone wants to come in. We see the population growing. We see kids outside,” He said.

Mckissic says while the legislation and programs are a step in the right direction, more needs to be done to connect young people with community resources. Another thing that’s needed in keeping communities safe, is an open ear.

“We are talking to them, but are we listening to them? Are we listening to them about what’s going on in school? Are we listening to them when they leave our house? Are we really listening to them? That’s something we have to do as a community and as parents and guardians as well.”