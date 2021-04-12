New proposal could repeal up to seven criminal laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council is meeting tonight and the main topic on the agenda is a plan that could repeal multiple misdemeanor ordinances.

The council could put an end to as many as seven low-level criminal laws throughout the city.

Council member Brian Jackson, who introduced the proposal, stated that the rollback is intended to cut down on over-policing and excessive criminalization.

This includes citations against playing in the streets, using profanity in school and carrying firearms in a public setting.

The online meeting is set to start at 7 o’clock tonight on Zoom.