Starting Thursday: No masks required for gatherings less than 100

MICHIGAN (WLNS)- Starting today new relaxed health orders will go into effect from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The biggest changes involve no more mask requirements outdoors. Wearing a mask outside will no longer be required unless you are at a gathering with more than 100 people.



Those who are fully vaccinated with no COVID-19 symptoms will no longer be required to wear a mask when attending residential gatherings, that include both indoor and outdoor.



Athletes in the state of Michigan who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to take routine COVID-19 testing. And wearing a mask will not be needed during practices or games for non-contact outdoor sports.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer took to her social media this week with a message, regarding mask-wearing and health updates. The new orders will last from May 6 to 31, 2021. Those not vaccinated are advised to follow CDC guidelines for mask-wearing.