New report: 38 percent of Michigan households ‘struggling to make ends meet’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A large portion of Michigan families are struggling to make ends meet — and that was before the pandemic.

The United Way of Michigan released the latest numbers from their ALICE study — it stands for Asset-limited, income-constrained, employed — which looks at people above the poverty line but below the comfortable living wage conditions.

The results? Thirteen percent of Michigan lives below the poverty line and 25 percent struggle just to get by.

That’s 38-percent of the nearly 4 million households in Michigan living under ALICE conditions, and that was back in 2019.

“While we haven’t seen the numbers from 2020 yet, we know they’re not going to be good,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

And based on the numbers from before one of the hardest economic crises of all time, it’s clear as to why.

“The data shows the ALICE population was completely unprepared to weather a storm like the one we’ve faced this past year,” said Mike Larson, President & CEO of Michigan Association of United Way.

Alice households increased from 19 to 25 percent from 2007 to 2019, including right here in Mid-Michigan.

“In Clinton County 30 percent of our households fall below that threshold. In Eaton County it’s 29 percent and in Ingham County it’s 42 percent.,” said Teresa Kmetz, President & CEO of Capitol Area United Way.

Essentially, according to Larson, it was clear what the study showed.

“Tough working Michiganders still have to make tough choices about basic necessities,” Larson said. “Whether it’s deciding between quality childcare or paying the rent and picking up groceries.”

One man from Michigan who is in this category says it’s more frustrating than anything else.

“I make too much money to qualify for food stamps or assistance but I don’t make enough money to make ends meet all the time,” Justin Brown said. “I fall in that category which is so frustrating … I don’t think I need a permanent leg up and I don’t want a permanent leg up .. I’m just asking for a little bit of assistance.”