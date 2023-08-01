LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report on racial disparities within the criminal legal system was released by Vera Institute of Justice. It looked at prosecution reform and racial equity across six counties, including Ingham.

Their report showed in Ingham County, Black people make up 15% of the population, however, they account for 50% of those incarcerated.

The group’s engagement with the county prosecuting attorney’s office started in June of 2020 and throughout the timeframe, some prosecutors of their group, including former Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, adopted several new polices.

This included cutting down on traffic stops, increased scrutiny and tracking for charges relating to police use of force and plans to create a data dashboard to help with transparency.

Officials with Vera Institute of Justice said the goal was to help prosecutors and their communities and start conversations and how to address them.

“Our hope is that our report and the racial disparities analysis will continue to start conversations about reforms that, not just Ingham County, but other jurisdictions we worked in can explore,” Akhi Johnson, Director of Reshaping Prosecution Program at Vera Institute of Justice, said.

“Our hope is that these analyses and these conversations will continue, and that Ingham County and others will be open to exploring reforms that really work to reduce racial disparities and make everybody safer.”

Siemon stepped down after several members of law enforcement protested what they called a soft stance on crime.

In a phone call with 6 News, current Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said every person will be treated fairly and justly regardless of their race.