New report projects record-low yields for Michigan farmers

A recent report from the USDA October Crop Production predicts record-low yields on Michigan farms this season.
The record lows come as farmers grapple with variable crop conditions, wide-ranging stages of crop maturity and muddy fields, according to the USDA’s National Ag Statistics Services
Weather patterns have put Michigan’s 2019 soybean production at its lowest since 2008. The projected soybean production was set at 74.7 million bushels, a 31 percent decrease from 2018. This year, yields are expected to average 44 bushels per acre.
Less than ideal crop conditions, such as the above-normal rainfall and late killing frost have delayed crop maturity for this fall’s harvest.