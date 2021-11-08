New rules for filing unemployment now in effect in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan has new requirements for anyone who files a new unemployment claim.

As of Nov. 7, people filing for benefits must first register for work with Michigan Works! and then verify that they’re registered either by setting up an appointment virtually or in person.

According to Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale, there are currently 114,000 jobs open under the Pure Michigan Talent Connect. She believes the new rules will not only fulfill a requirement to receive benefits but give unemployed workers a leg up in securing a job.

Dale added that work registration will also help employers recruit job candidates since hiring has been difficult for many of them.

To register, claimants must first visit MiTalent.org to create a profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connet. Second, at least one day before the first certification, they must meet with staff from their local Michigan Works! center either virtually or in person.

Anyone filing will still have to re-certify bi-weekly and show that they’re seeking work each week they claim benefits. Those filing for the first time should get an email confirming they’re registered and verified, but if you don’t meet with Michigan Works! staff, it could delay your unemployment payments.

Learn more about the new rules here.