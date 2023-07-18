An international partnership with France looks to unlock some of the mysteries of the universe, and it’s going to be based at the campus of Michigan State University.

The hub for this new program will be at the new Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. With the 5 year partnership, scientists hope the program will advance our understanding of physics at both the atomic scale and the astronomical scale.

An event was held on Tuesday to celebrate the partnership. The room today was filled with dozens of people, all of them were eager to see the joint effort begin.

MSU was chosen for this program because of its top rated nuclear science department, as well as the new isotope beam facility, which is one of the most advanced of its kind anywhere in the world.

University officials like Interim President Teresa Woodruff say they are excited to see programs like this put MSU at the forefront of some of the most important questions in the universe.

“Our goal with this partnership is to begin to ask some of the most fundamental questions in nuclear physics and astrophysics,” Woodruff said. “Hopefully as we think into the future to really change our understanding of the world around us and from once we all came.”