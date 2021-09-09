New semester, new policies: MSU students confused by new rules

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students have been back in East Lansing at Michigan State University for a little more than a week. A lot of them are still getting familiar with the campus. This year, they are also navigating the school’s COVID-19 policies.

Online posts brought up student examples of gaps in policies and frustration for not being able to learn online for some. Others see the restrictions on campus as the university trying its best to get back to normal.

Students are still getting comfortable on campus, especially with the new policies and protocols that were announced over the summer.

“It’s been a rough two years for everyone and I feel like everyone is tired and everyone has different levels of comfortability,” said senior student Waleed Huwio.

That difference in comfort has lead to questions and confusion from some students.

“I just thought I would be experiencing a lot more emails, a lot more concern but really it has just been lax, so I don’t know what I should be worried about or should be worried,” said sophomore Adam Gasiorek.

He said he expected more communication from MSU about cases and exposures and some are not sure what to do if they feel ill.

“I don’t know what to do if I were to get sick or go. What would I do with my classes? I assume I email my professor but other than that I don’t know,” he said.

Student Alexa Kelly agrees.

“We talked about it but at this point, it’s like everyone has been saying the same thing. It’s not like a real protocol, it’s kind of like going over the syllabus,” she said.

Other students said they understand the risk and are comfortable with what the school is doing.

“I’ve known people who have gotten vaccinated and have gotten sick and I really think at this point its really difficult to control, and I think that the university is trying its best but have to think about how ‘hey is this something that people can sustain this for a while,” said Huwio.

“Honestly, I’ve hard a couple of cases like that. most people take it seriously and want to get tested and don’t go to class and figure it out like that,” said student Ben Cooper.

An MSU spokesperson says that professors are able to move classes online, but that would require the approval of individual department chairs and college deans. He also said that the university is committed to being in-person with masks and vaccines leading the way.