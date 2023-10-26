LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new leader will take over in the Michigan State Budget Office in mid-November, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Thursday.

Jen Flood will replace Christopher M. Harkins as the State Budget Office Director next month, the governor’s office said in a statement. Harkins has accepted a job position outside of the state government.

“Our budget is a reflection of this administration`s priorities for making Michigan a state where everyone can succeed,” said Whitmer. “[Jen] has been my point person with the legislature and the budget office every year as we crafted and passed bipartisan budgets that put Michiganders first.”

Flood currently serves as deputy chief of staff. She was previously the director of legislative and public affairs in the governor’s office. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master of Public Policy from Michigan State University.