LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – School might be out for the summer throughout Michigan, but the lights are still on in Lansing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of a new state agency Wednesday, designed with all students in mind. She said it will be geared toward improving education, as well as tracking that progress.

The executive move is getting mixed grades among lawmakers and education groups.

Starting with the youngest Michiganders, the Michigan Learning & Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) is said to connect families to affordable childcare and free pre-K, provided by the recently passed budget.

It’s a similar goal to the one she shared during this year’s State of the State address.

“Every single parent, every one of us knows that an early start is critical to our children’s future. That’s why we read and talk and sing to our babies,” Whitmer said in the address.

The department has three offices.

The first makes sure children meet developmental milestones, connects families to resources, and will handle early-learning policy.

Another office will oversee life after high school, with special attention to state student aid.

MiLEAP will have a third office of education partnerships. The governor said that team will take wide input for different student-related initiatives, as well as support before and after-school programs and summer classes.

The move has received praise from several education groups, like the Michigan Education Association (MEA).

“It’s going to help connect parents and students with the resources they need to have every chance possible of success,” said MEA spokesperson Thomas Morgan.

But some lawmakers, like Republican State Senator Aric Nesbitt, are skeptical of the idea.

“More government does not fix bad government,” Nesbitt said in a statement.

He added that he thinks the state would be better off with the governor focusing more on children’s reading attainment.

The executive director of the Great Lakes Education Project agrees with the sentiment, questioning why the state is spending money on a whole new department rather than sending the money to communities.

“They need those resources going straight to their communities and straight to their families, and so they are empowered to make the decision for their direct educational needs,” said Beth DeShone of the Great Lakes Education Project (GLEP).