LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new website is getting launched from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

It’s designed to help people better connect with the state’s actions toward ensuring equity and environmental justice.

It will feature highlights of ongoing environmental projects and initiatives, community partnerships, and interactive ways for the public to connect with the office.

The newly developed website will be available in English, Arabic and Spanish.