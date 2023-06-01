EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bus service’s new connections in its Midwest network are now available starting Thursday.

FlixBus is expanding its routes in Michigan with new stops in Holland and South Haven on its line between Chicago and East Lansing.

The Holland and South Haven stops will now have connections to Chicago, Grand Rapids and East Lansing.

The bus service has launched a series of expansions in the Midwest since the beginning of 2023, including launching its first line to East Lansing in February.

For more information, including trip schedules and ticket prices, you can visit flixbus.com.